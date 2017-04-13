Cristiano Ronaldo breaks record, becomes first player to score 100 European goals

Real Madrid’s Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring his side’s 2nd goal during the Champions League quarterfinal against Bayern Munich (Source: AP) Real Madrid’s Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring his side’s 2nd goal during the Champions League quarterfinal against Bayern Munich (Source: AP)

Cristiano Ronaldo cemented his legacy as one of the greatest players to have ever played the game of football by becoming the first player in the UEFA club competition to score 100 goals. The Real Madrid star achieved this feat when he scored his second goal in the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinals against Bayern on Wednesday

The Portugal striker, who last scored in the competition in September during the 2-2 draw at Dortmund, came into the game with a tally of 98 goals.

It took him just two minutes into the second half to score his first goal, canceling Arturo Vidal’s header in the first half and netting his second at the 77th minute through the legs of German goalkeeper Manuel Neur. Courtesy of Ronaldo’s brace Real Madrid secured a 2-1 win at the Alianz Arena to go home with an advantage.

It took the 32-year-old Ronaldo eleven years to achieve the feat. He scored his first goal in this tournament in August 2005, when he played for Manchester United against Debrecen.

Ronaldo, who took 143 games to score 100 goals, is closely followed by Barcelona star striker Lionel Messi with a three goal difference in just 118 matches. Raul Gonzalez stands third in the list of highest scorers but nowhere close to them with 76 goals in 158 matches.

From the players who are still a part of the UEFA club competiton, Zlatan Ibrahimovic at 56 and Karim Benzema at 51 are the closest to the star strikers of the two Spanish sides.

While Ronaldo scored 97 of the European goals in CL proper, two were scored in the European Super Cup and another in the qualifiers.

