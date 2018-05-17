Cristiano Ronaldo meets Bollywood actors Arjun Kapoor, Ayushman Khurrana

Cristiano Ronaldo (R) with Arjun Kapoor. (Source: Instagram) Cristiano Ronaldo (R) with Arjun Kapoor. (Source: Instagram)

Cristiano Ronaldo met Bollywood actors Arjun Kapoor and Ayushmann Khurrana it has emerged after the duo posted selfies with the Real Madrid star. Arjun further wished the striker luck on the upcoming UEFA Champions League final in Kiev where they face Liverpool. The final is scheduled to be played on May 27. Meanwhile Ayushmann claimed “it was amazing meeting one of the greatest football players”.

Arjun posted the picture on Instagram and apart from wishing Ronaldo luck for the high profile clash in Kiev, the actor also wished the 5-time Ballon D’or winner for the upcoming FIFA World Cup, where Cristiano will be leading Portugal.

Arjun’s image upload on his Instagram account went up alongside the caption: “Amazing feeling meeting & talking football with @cristiano !!! Heck of a player, heck of a guy. All the best for Kiev & Russia.” Ayushmann’s tweet read, “The picture everyone’s been waiting for… It was amazing meeting one of the greatest football players! @Cristiano.” The duo met Ronaldo as part of a promotional campaign which also has the Portuguese player roped in besides cricketer Virat Kohli.

“Yes, it’s true that Arjun met Cristiano. The actor is keenly interested in the sport, and he spoke to Ronaldo about Real Madrid’s season so far and also wished him all the luck for the Champions League final match against Liverpool in Kiev, Ukraine. They also had an in-depth conversation about world football in general and also about Real’s chances of winning in the finals,” an inside source was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

It was amazing meeting one of the greatest football players! @Cristiano@AMTouristerIN – it was truly such a #HardToLetGo moment just like my #Curio! pic.twitter.com/dQflsTclnb — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) May 16, 2018 http://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Following the Champions League final in Kiev, Ronaldo and the world will firmly shift its focus to the FIFA World Cup in Russia starting June 15. Portugal are one of the teams to watch out for after winning the European Champions in 2016 in France.

