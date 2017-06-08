Cristiano Ronaldo best goals, skills and more; watch videos

Cristiano Ronaldo from his early career has been famous for his breathtaking free-kicks. (Source: Reuters) Cristiano Ronaldo from his early career has been famous for his breathtaking free-kicks. (Source: Reuters)

Cristiano Ronaldo is considered as one of the best wingers. With his recent success at Real Madrid after winning the La Liga and UEFA Champions League, he has answered his critics about not being called a big match player. Ronaldo started his senior career with Sporting CP in 2002 and the next year he moved to English Premier League after joining Manchester United in 2003.

The promising youngster kept improving year after year, and went on to win the Premier League in 2006-07, 2007-08, 2008-09 consecutive three seasons at United. Ronaldo scored 31 goals for United in 2008-09 season, and won the Premier League and UEFA Champions League, setting up much bigger targets for himself. He scored 84 goals for United in his 196 matches. Here we look at the best goals of Cristiano Ronaldo.

He joined Real Madrid in 2009, on a world record transfer fee of 80 million pounds. Ronaldo was immensely talented and after improving his game in terms of speed, accuracy and powerful shots, he started scoring on a regular basis, proving to be a huge threat for every opponent. Ronaldo rose remarkably well scoring 30 plus goals for seven consecutive years — 2010 to 2017 at Madrid and won his first La Liga title in 2011-12. The next year he went on to win the Champions League with Real Madrid.

Ronaldo from his early career has been famous for his breathtaking free-kicks, and accurate shoots which are just impossible to be stopped by even the best goalkeepers in the world. He won three Champions League with Real Madrid and one with United. Ronaldo has also grabbed world’s best footballer of the year award, Ballon d’Or, four times in his career. We take a look at some of his best free-kick goals of the career.

Ronaldo has also achieved glories with his national team Portugal after winning Euro 2016, which has been his only major trophy for the country. But Ronaldo’s passion for the game, his desire to improve match by match and his rivalry with Lionel Messi to be the world’s best player, keeps him going and makes him stronger. After scoring 285 goals for Madrid in 265 matches, Ronaldo is still looking in sublime touch and will continue to make many more records in his glorifying career.

