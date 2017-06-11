Cristiano Ronaldo becomes father of twins: Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly become a father of twins. (Source: Reuters) Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly become a father of twins. (Source: Reuters)

According to a Portuguese TV channel SIC, the children – Eva and Mateo – were born to a surrogate mother on Thursday. “Mateo and Eva, those are the names of Cristiano Ronaldo’s twins,” the channel claimed. “The boy and girl were born to a surrogate mum. It’s a secret that Cristiano Ronaldo hasn’t yet revealed to the rest of the world.”

There are no pictures to back the claim and the location of the babies Eva and Mateo is unknown. There has been no official confirmation from the football legend as well.

It was in March that a UK newspaper had reported that the Portugal captain is due to become a father of twins. Currently dating Spanish model Georgina Rodriguez, Ronaldo had shocked the world back in 2010 when he announced that he had become a father. He had named his child, who is now six-years-old, after himself. Ronaldo junior was also reportedly from a surrogate mother.

Ronaldo had a spectacular season, both at La Liga and Champions League, winning both titles in a span of one week. He proved crucial, scoring when his team needed him the most.

Zinedine Zidane however felt the need to rest the star striker in a few games so that he is charged up for the more important ones.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd