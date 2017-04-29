Cristiano Ronaldo becomes all-time highest goal scorer in Europe’s top six leagues

Cristiano Ronaldo has set a host of goal scoring records in his Real Madrid career. (Source: Reuters) Cristiano Ronaldo has set a host of goal scoring records in his Real Madrid career. (Source: Reuters)

Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 20th league goal of the season with a header to put Real Madrid against Villareal. Apart from it being a major reason for Real’s win, the goal was the 367th league goal in his career. This has made him the highest scorer of all time in any of Europe’s top-6 leagues made of England’s Premier League, Spain’s La Liga, Italy’s Serie A, Germany’s Bundesliga, France’s Ligue 1 and Portugal’s Primeira Liga.

England and Tottenham Hotspur great Jimmy Greaves, who accumulated his tally over 566 appearances for a range of clubs like Tottenham, Chelsea, AC Milan and West Ham United. Ronaldo, on the other hand, has overtaken his haul in less than 500 appearances. He started his professional in Portugal’s Sporting Lisbon. in 2003, he was bought by Manchester United and it is there that he gained his reputation as one of the most prolific goalscorers in Europe. With United, he won three successive Premier League titles, a Champions League, an FA Cup title and the Club World Cup. He also became the first United player since George Best to win the Ballon d’Or.

He then moved to Real Madrid in a then-record transfer. He has since gone on to become the club’s record goal scorer. He has won the La Liga once, two Copa Del Rey titles, two Champions League titles and two Club World Cups while winning the Ballon D’Or thrice. He has also broken a host of other goal scoring records including being the fastest to reach 200 La Liga goals.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Real Madrid face cross-town rivals Atletico madrid in the Champions League semi-final on Wednesday. Holders Real are looking to defend their Champions League title, thus becoming the first team to do so since AC Milan in 1990.

