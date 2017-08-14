Cristiano Ronaldo banned for five games for Clasico red card

India @ 70

While Cristiano Ronaldo was going to miss the second leg of the Spanish Super Cup after receiving a red card in the first leg on Sunday, a further four-match ban was added for shoving the referee, who included the incident in his official report.

Published:August 14, 2017 7:48 pm
cristiano ronaldo, ronaldo, real madrid, barcelona, real madrid vs barcelona, lionel messi, football, sports news, indian express Real Madrid’s Cristiano Ronaldo walks off dejected after being sent off. (Source: Reuters)
Real Madrid striker Cristiano Ronaldo has been suspended for five matches after he got booked twice in the first leg of Spanish Super Cup on Monday in which they defeated rivals Barcelona 3-1 in Camp Nou. While Ronaldo’s was going to miss the second leg after receiving a red card, a further four-match ban was added for shoving the referee.

The Portuguese came as a substitute in the second half to score the second goal for Los Blancos after Gerard Pique’s own goal and an equaliser by Lionel Messi. After giving his side an advantage, Ronaldo got booked for taking off his shirt during the celebration.

The joy was, however, short lived when referee De Burgos Bengoetxea ruled him out with a second yellow, claiming the Portugal captain dived to try and win a penalty. Ronaldo appeared to shove the referee in disbelief for his decision.

Even though the referee did not react at the time, the 32-year old’s behavious was included in the official’s report. “After being shown the red card, the player pushed me gently to show his dissent,” De Burgos wrote in the document that covers all the incidents that occurred in the match.

The third goal for the match came from Marco Asensio, sealing the game with a victory and giving Real Madrid an advantage ahead of the second leg, which will be played on Wednesday.

