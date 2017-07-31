Cristiano Ronaldo appears in court in tax fraud case; avoids media

Cristiano Ronaldo appeared in court on Monday. (Source: AP) Cristiano Ronaldo appeared in court on Monday. (Source: AP)

Real Madrid star striker Cristiano Ronaldo on Monday declared in front of a judge and read his statement for 90 minutes in a court in Pozuelo de Alarcon, a wealthy suburb of Madrid where he lives.

Ronaldo, who returned from a summer break that he took at the end of the Confederations Cup 2017, appeared in court after being accused of evading millions of euros in taxes by the Spanish government.

The Portugal captain, who according to Forbes magazine is the highest paid athlete in the world, has been accused of evading 14.7 million euros in tax. According to the allegations, Ronaldo took advantage of a business structure created in 2010 to hide income generated in Spain.

Ronaldo not talking. His lawyer just came out and said 90 mins with judge, “all is in order” and “player already headed home in his car” — Dermot Corrigan (@dermotmcorrigan) 31 July 2017

The 32-year old Ronaldo joins a number of key players featuring in the La Liga who have also been accused of tax evasion. The Spanish champions’ striker was… named in the tax evasion case after rival Lionel Messi was found guilty by the Spanish court of the same offence last year.

The former Manchester United player has, however, denied all allegations and said that his ‘conscience is clear.’ He even threatened to leave the club after the news broke about his tax evasion. He had since expressed his desire to join his former club at the Old Trafford.

The four-time world player of the year did not play a single game for his club Real Madrid in the ongoing pre-season tour in America. In his absence, his team lost 3-2 against rivals Barcelona in a thrilling El Clasico on Sunday.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd