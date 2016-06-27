Latest News

Who said what about Chile’s win over Argentina in Copa America final

The two sides were deadlocked 0-0 after 90 minutes and also after another half an hour of extra time.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 27, 2016 3:40 pm
Copa America, Copa America 2016, Copa America news, Copa America updates, Chile vs Argentina, Argentina Chile, Chile title, sports news, sports, football news, Football Chile retain Copa America title after beating Argentina in penalties. (Source: AP)
Top News

Chile upset favourites Argentina with a penalty shootout victory in the Copa America final at MetLife Stadium to retain their title.

The two teams remained goalless in extra time and the result was decided through penalty shootout.

Here’s what pundits have to say about Chile’s win over Argentina.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Top News
Share your thoughts
Live Cricket Scores & Results
Most Read

Best of Express

Badminton
"I am playing well but it has been three-setters right from the start in this tournament and I really need to go back and recover well." 