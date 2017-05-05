Content Antonio Conte hopeful Chelsea can finish on winning note

Latest News

Chelsea currently hold a four-point advantage over second-placed Tottenham Hotspur in the league with four games to play.

Published:May 5, 2017
Chelsea host 19th-placed Middlesbrough on Monday before visiting eighth-placed West Bromwich Albion on May 12. (Source: Reuters)

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte is satisfied with his debut Premier League season at Stamford Bridge and wants to end it on a “fantastic” note by leading his side to the title.

Chelsea currently hold a four-point advantage over second-placed Tottenham Hotspur in the league with four games to play, while they have also booked a spot in the FA Cup final against Arsenal on May 27.

“In this part of the season it is very difficult to recover if you make mistakes,” Conte told Sky Sports. “It is important to keep that concentration and to stay focused.

“It’s my first time working as a coach in another country, and I’m satisfied with my impact in this league. “But I want to arrive at the end and be a winner with the club and the fans. It’s important for this to be a fantastic season.”

Chelsea host 19th-placed Middlesbrough on Monday before visiting eighth-placed West Bromwich Albion on May 12, a game which could see them seal their second title victory in three seasons should results go their way.

