Consistent Chelsea deserve top position, says West Brom’s Tony Pulis

Pulis said his side would challenge the leaders to achieve their own targets. (Source: Reuters) Pulis said his side would challenge the leaders to achieve their own targets. (Source: Reuters)

Chelsea deserve to be top of the Premier League being the most consistent team this season, West Brom manager Tony Pulis said ahead of the two sides’ match at the Hawthorns on Friday. Chelsea’s 3-0 win over Middlesbrough on Monday moved them seven points clear at the top with three games left and a win at West Brom will make them champions.

Pulis said his side would challenge the leaders to achieve their own targets. “Firstly you have to give Chelsea great credit,” Pulis told reporters on Thursday. “They deserve to be where they are and have been most consistent team.

“We will give it our best tomorrow. We’re looking forward to it. We owe it to our supporters and we have our own targets to hit.

“We are looking forward to a game of football which has three points riding on it, nothing else.”

Midfielder Matt Phillips has been ruled out of Friday’s game while defender Jonny Evans and striker Hal-Robson Kanu face late fitness tests.

Eighth-placed West Brom travel to fourth-placed Manchester City after the Chelsea clash and end their season at relegation-threatened Swansea City.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now