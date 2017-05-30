Confident Bengaluru FC seek full points in AFC Cup

C K Vineeth would look to continue in the same vein when he takes to the field on Wednesday. (Source: File) C K Vineeth would look to continue in the same vein when he takes to the field on Wednesday. (Source: File)

Federation Cup winners Bengaluru FC will be high on confidence when they lock horns with Maziya Sports & Recreation in Bengaluru on Tuesday with an aim to qualify for the next round of the AFC Cup.

The Group E match will be held at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium. Bengaluru, who beat Mohun Bagan for their second second Federation Cup triumph, need to win against Maldives’ Maziya to have a shot at the round of 16.

Bengaluru FC made history when they became the first Indian club to make the title clash of the continental tournament last season. They would be keen to do one better this time around.

Entering the game after his heroics in the Federation Cup final against Mohun Bagan, C K Vineeth would look to continue in the same vein when he takes to the field on Wednesday.

Enjoying a good run of form, the Kerala player scored both the goals against Mohun Bagan, and there will be added

responsibility on his shoulders with skipper Sunil Chhetri and Udanta Singh injured.

Maziya are on 12 points, with Bengaluru on nine, but the Indian side has an egde in head-to-head record. A John Johnson strike in injury time had given Bengaluru a 1-0 away win in the last meeting between the sides on April 4.

Cameron Watson missed the Federation Cup final through suspension, but should return to partner Euguenson Lyngdoh at the centre of midfield.

As far as the visitors are concerned, Maziya are the reigning league champions of Maldives, and have registered

four wins in their first five matches of the AFC Cup group so far.

Striker Mohamed Umair, who has been in terrific form, will be the man to watch out for.

