Confederations Cup 2017: Fixtures, schedule, results, timings in IST

Portugal beat Russia 1-0 on Wednesday. (Source: Reuters) Portugal beat Russia 1-0 on Wednesday. (Source: Reuters)

The Confederations Cup this year is being held in Russia from 17 June to 2 July, 2017. The tournament acts as a warm-up for the World Cup, which will be hosted by the same country in 2018.

The competition sees winners of major continental tournaments around the world. In addition to the six countries that won the respective tournaments in their continents, last World Cup winners (Germany) and the host nation also participate.

The eight countries competing in the Confederations Cup 2017 are Australia (2015 AFC Asian Cup Champions), Chile (2015 Copa America winners), Germany (2014 FIFA World Cup Champions), Mexico (2015 CONCACAF Gold Cup winners), New Zealand (2016 OFC Nations Cup winners), Portugal (EURO 2016 winners), Russia (Host Nation) and Cameroon (Winner of African Cup of Nations).

While Mexico, Portugal, Russia and New Zealand are placed in Group A, Chile, Germany, Australia and Cameroon have been placed together in Group B.

Here are fixtures and results of the ongoing tournament:

June 17, 2017

Russia 2-0 New Zealand

June 18, 2017

Portugal draw Mexico

Cameroon 0-2 Chile

June 19, 2017

Australia 2-3 Germany

June 21, 2017

Russia 0-1 Portugal

Mexico 2-1 New Zealand

June 22, 2017

Cameroon vs Australia (8:30 PM)

Germany vs Chile (11.30 PM)

June 24, 2017

New Zealand vs Portugal (8:30 PM)

Mexico vs Russia (8:30 PM)

June 25, 2017

Chile vs Australia (8:30 PM)

Germany vs Cameroon (8:30 PM)

June 28, 2017 (Semifinal)

Winner Group A vs Runner-up Group B (11.30 PM)

June 29, 2017 (Semifinal)

Winner Group B vs Runner-up Group A (11.30 PM)

July 2, 2017 (Match for 3rd position and Final)

Loser semifinal 1 vs Loser semi-final 2 (5:30 PM)

Winner semifinal 1 vs Winner semi-final 2 (11:30 PM)

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd