It wasn’t Claudio Ranieri’s time to go at Leicester City

Claudio Ranieri was surprisingly let go as manager of Leicester City on Thursday. (Source: Reuters File) Claudio Ranieri was surprisingly let go as manager of Leicester City on Thursday. (Source: Reuters File)

For all the celebrations and surprise that it brought to the ardent followers of Premier League, there was never going to be a follow up of Leicester City’s 2015/16 title triumph. The players knew it, the fans knew it and the manager knew it. But for those weeks and months of pure joy and elation, Leicester were on top of the world. And for anyone following England’s top division football it’s no news that Leicester have been a far cry from what they were last year. A measly shadow of a well-organised unit that has dropped down to levels of supposed infighting and mutiny; all within a year’s time. Maybe for an average football fan, manager Claudio Ranieri’s sacking signifies the rapid capitulation following the unprecedented success; from being the FIFA Men’s Coach of the Year to being at the wrong end of an axe in just over a month.

But Ranieri’s sacking tells a tale of modern football where managers are perpetually walking on a tightrope. Circumstances change and the demand for change in football is inevitable. Ranieri’s sacking might not be surprising, considering how easily individuals are replaceable, but it most certainly does question the timing.

Claudio Ranieri’s sacking comes at a time when the harsh winds of reality set into Leicester’s season. The Foxes are now a team devoid of the mettle that saw them take any team in the Premier League head-on. Some might say they were lucky; with closest title rivals in Manchester City, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur all fizzling out at one point or another. And some might say it was just sheer determination and momentum from the previous season’s relegation survival that drove them to unforeseen heights. But whatever it was that drove Leicester to such success was followed by something truly disappointing.

With relegation a cruel, yet realistic possibility, circumstances are different. For one, Ranieri’s sacking would most probably put the caretaking responsibility on someone with lack of experience at the top. Leicester’s board might wait till summer to consider a big name, if not within a couple of weeks. But whoever comes in, the only task at hand is securing safety.

As much as relegation is a possibility, survival is also a probability at the moment, since the same squad, barring N’Golo Kante, that won the Premier League should be good enough to keep them in the league. As for Ranieri, since December it was inevitable that his team were to be embroiled in a relegation battle. To let him off with less than three months left in the domestic football calendar, the Leicester City board’s call for such ruthlessness doesn’t really make sense. If a manager is capable of winning the league with a squad like this, he should have been at least given the chance to prove that he can make things right. The timing of it all could put up problems for the club which could be more than they could take.

These could include the overall sentiment at the club. While if media reports in the UK are to be believed, the club hierarchy and an influential core group of players are in agreement over decisions. While sentimentality in modern football might not hold the place it once used to, for a club of Leicester City’s stature, fan emotion is something everyone at the club must understand. However much of a cliche it may be, at the end of the day the game is played for the fans. For them, Ranieri stood for all that is glorious about their club. He will always be seen as the architect of Leicester City’s title triumph. Yes, the supporter may not always be right, but the accountability of the decisions that are taken fall on those remaining at the club, which are the players and the club management.

For both the players and the club’s board, the responsibility is to drive Leicester City in the right direction. As lost as the club may be now, Claudio Ranieri, for all his failings this year, might have been the man who could have at least seen them through the season safely and probably the end of the season would have been the right time for crucial managerial decisions. His sacking has already raised some anger and sadness amongst fans, even more with the revelation that meetings regarding Ranieri’s future had begun as far as December. For now, the focus should be on the field. Players have to show what they are capable of giving for the team; the club that gave them the glory of a lifetime. As for the 65-year-old ‘Tinkerman’, it might just be his last managerial stint. Unless, of course, the attractions of the Far East beckon.

