Claudio Ranieri cheering for Antonio Conte to succeed him as Premier League champion

Claudio Ranieri is cheering for fellow Italian coach Antonio Conte at Chelsea to succeed him as English Premier League champion.

By: AP | Florence | Published:January 17, 2017 6:22 pm
Leicester manager Claudio Ranieri is cheering for fellow Italian coach Antonio Conte at Chelsea to succeed him as English Premier League champion.

In Florence on Tuesday to be inducted into the Italian football Hall of Fame, Ranieri says of Conte: “He arrived without fanfare but he’s showing that the Italian school of coaches is still valid. As a former Chelsea coach and as an Italian fan I hope that Conte can realize the goal.”

Conte left Italy’s national team to take over Chelsea this season, and has guided the London club to a seven-point lead.

Ranieri coached unsung Leicester to the Premier League title last season. He says he has no plans to return to Serie A but adds, “Never say never.”

