CK Vineeth gets Kerala government job

Indian footballer CK Vineeth, who lost his Central government job due to inadequate attendance, was appointed in a Kerala government post.

He was posted as an Assistant in the General Administration Department of the Secretariat under the sports quota.

A decision in this regard was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, a government press release said.

Vineeth was working as Auditor in the Principal Accountant General’s office as an auditor here when his service was terminated from May 7, 2016 on the ground of irregular attendance.

The Chief Minister had urged the Union Government to reinstate the footballer as his long leave was imperative for his training and matches, but the appeal was not heeded to by the Union Sports Ministry.

