Churchill Brothers face DSK Shivajians’ challenge in I-League

For Churchill Brothers, it is a challenge to come out all guns blazing after a heart-breaking loss against minnows Minerva Punjab.

By: PTI | Vasco | Updated: February 25, 2017 1:58 pm
football_reuters-fb759 The Churchill brothers are currently last in the league table with only six points from 10 games. (Source: Reuters)

Lying at the bottom of the heap, local giants Churchill Brothers have their task cut out as they take on DSK Shivajians in the 11th round encounter of the I-League.

For Churchill, it is a challenge to come out all guns blazing after a heart-breaking loss against minnows Minerva Punjab 4-5 in a nine-goal thriller during the last round.

They are currently last in the league table with only six points from 10 games.

For DSK Shivajians, it has been a rooler coaster ride as they have 10 points from as many matches. They are placed sixth in the table.

“We had a week to prepare for tomorrow’s match. I am happy the way the boys have responded and are looking to put up improved performance and God willing thing go on our way and get positive result. I am expecting a tough fight. Hopefully, our team lives up to the expectation of our fans and win tomorrow,” the Churchill coach stated.

