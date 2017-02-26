Churchill Brothers defeat DSK Shivajians 3-0

Ansumana Kromah (57th minute), Anthony Wolfe (64th) and substitute Surabuddin Mollick (90+4) scored for Churchill Brothers. (Source: File) Ansumana Kromah (57th minute), Anthony Wolfe (64th) and substitute Surabuddin Mollick (90+4) scored for Churchill Brothers. (Source: File)

A dominant Churchill Brothers struck thrice in the second half to down DSK Shivajians 3-0 in a Hero I-League match at the Tilak Stadium, here today.

After a barren first half, Ansumana Kromah (57th minute), Anthony Wolfe (64th) and substitute Surabuddin Mollick (90+4) scored for the home team.

The win took Churchill to eighth position in the standings with nine points from 11 matches, while the visitors remained on 10 points from 11 games.

In the first quarter the game was confined in the midfield with the visitors looking more lively with Juan Quero leading the attack from the front.

The home team, who needed a win desperately to come out from the bottom, slowly settled down with midfielder Brandon Fernandes combining well along with strikers Anthony Wolfe and Kromah as they created scoring chances but could not beat rival keeper Subrata Pal, wbho pulled off couple brilliant saves in the first half.

The trend continued in the second half with DSK Shivajian coach Dave Rogers bringing in fresh pair of legs and the move nearly paid off as substitute Pranjal Bhumij’s shot from the left hit the cross bar in the 62nd minute.

Churchill Brothers made surged ahead in the 64th minute from a counter attack.

Brandon Fernandes, who switched flanks with Chesterpaul Lyngdoh, laid a through pass to Anthony Wolfe on the left who raced into the box beating his marker Milan Singh and shot home past keeper Subrata Pal.

Ansumana Kromah who missed couple of chances earlier then increased the lead for the hosts as he beat rival keeper Subrata to find the back of the net off a pass from Chesterpoul Lyngdoh in the 67th minute.

Thereafter, Churchill Brothers dropped back and held on to the lead till substitute Surabuddin Mollick’s opportunistic strike in the injury time gave them convincing win and also boosted their confident.

Churchill Brothers will next play Mohun Bagan here.