Chinese Super League matches to be telecast live in India

The Chinese Super League 2017 season kicks off on Saturday and for the first time, the matches are being telecast live in India.

In the first match Guanzhou R&F play against Tianjin Quanjiang at 1.00 pm. The match sees former Yugoslav great Dragan Stoikovitch in a managerial role, pitting his wits against 2006 Italian World Cup winning hero Fabio Cannavaro.

Cannavaro’s team, Tianjin Quanjiang, start off as favourites away from home, thanks to the presence of international stars like Belgian Axel Witsel and Brazilian Pato. Both are bound to figure prominently in coach Cannavaros’ line-up in this season opener.

The match will be telecast live on DSport — Discovery’s new sports channel — available on DishTV channel 630, Videocon d2h channel 410 and Hathway channel 183 among others.

In another match which will be telecast live on Sunday, the world’s highest paid footballer — Argentinian Carlos Tevez — will display his skills for the first time for the Shanghai team.

Confronting him will be the Brazilian pair of Ramires and Tixeira, on the Jiangsu side. Shanghai Shenhua play against Jiangsu Suning on Sunday at 5.00 pm live on DSPORT.

Thirteen out of the league’s 16 teams are managed by foreign coaches, including 2002 World Cup winner Luiz Felipe Scolari, English Premier League winner Manuel Pellegrini, multiple German Bundesliga champion Felix Magath and former Chelsea, Porto and Zenit St. Petersburg manager Andre Villas-Boas.