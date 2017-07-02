Germany vs Chile, Live FIFA Confederations Cup final 2017 score: Chile and Germany play for a maiden Confed Cup title

Live Germany vs Chile: While Germany have had a great run despite resting key players, Chile are eyeing a third trophy in as many years. (Source: Reuters) Live Germany vs Chile: While Germany have had a great run despite resting key players, Chile are eyeing a third trophy in as many years. (Source: Reuters)

Both Chile and Germany have never won the Confederations Cup. As a matter of fact, this is the first time the two sides have reached the final of the tournament. The Confederations Cup is often a tournament that flies under the radar, understandably so, as it precedes one of the most followed sports events in the world (re: FIFA World Cup). Chile are continuing their form under Juan Antonio Pizzi to reach their third cup final in as many years while Germany’s young guns have surprised everyone by producing performances reminiscent of what their seniors did in the 2014 World Cup. Catch live scores and updates of the Confederations Cup final between Chile and Germany here.

Live Chile vs Germany score, 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup final:

1115 hrs IST: Jorge Sampaoli started it and Juan Antonio Pizzi has continued it. From being one of the more obscure sides in South America, Chile have emerged as a force to be reckoned with in the past five years. It is telling that this is the first time ever that Chile are playing in the Confederations Cup and they have stormed to the final.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd