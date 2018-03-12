Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa: When and where to watch ISL 2018 semifinal match, TV channel, live streaming

FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC: The semifinal clash ended in 1-1 draw. (Source: ISL) FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC: The semifinal clash ended in 1-1 draw. (Source: ISL)

Chennaiyin FC rallied to hold FC Goa to a 1-1 draw in the second semi-final of the Indian Super League in Margao on Saturday with the visitors heading home with an away goal advantage. After a barren first half, FC Goa, who had lions share of possession and exchanges, took the lead in the 64th minute through Manuel Lanzorate. But Chennaiyin FC, who defended well and came up with dangerous counter moves, restored parity in the 71st minute through substitute Anirudh Thapa. The hosts now need just a goalless draw against FC Goa to advance to the summit clash. Here are all the details you need to know ahead of the semifinal clash between Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa:

When is the ISL semifinal second leg match between Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa?

The ISL semifinal second leg match between Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa will be played on Tuesday, March 13.

What time is ISL semifinal second leg match between Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa?

The live broadcast of the match between Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa will start at 8:00 PM IST.

Which channel will air the ISL semifinal second leg match between Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa?

The ISL semifinal second leg match between Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa will be aired on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD.

Where is the ISL semifinal second leg match between Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa being played?

The ISL semifinal second leg match between Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa will be played at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai.

How do I follow the ISL semifinal second leg match between Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa live online?

The ISL semifinal second leg match between Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa can be live streamed on Hotstar. For live commentary, updates, social reactions and more, you can follow the live blog that will be run on IndianExpress.com.

