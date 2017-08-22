Chennaiyin FC sign Spaniard Jaime Gavilan Martinez

Chennaiyin FC has signed Spanish attacking midfielder Jaime Gavilan Martinez for the upcoming season of the Indian Super League.

The 32-year-old has joined the 2015 ISL champions on a free transfer after the expiry of his contract at South Korean club Suwon FC.

Gavilan played in the second season of the ISL for Atletico de Kolkata. He made 15 starts for the Kolkata franchise, bagging three assists and helped them reach the semifinals, where they lost to eventual champions Chennaiyin FC 4-2 on aggregate.

After leaving ISL, Gavilan has been playing for South Korea’s Suwon FC.

Gavilan said he was delighted to return to India and the ISL.

“I would like to thank Chennaiyin FC for giving me a chance to come back to India. I enjoyed my time here both on and off the field but this time I want to win the title. I look forward to giving my very best for Chennaiyin FC,” Gavilan said.

Chennaiyin FC head coach John Gregory added: “Gavilan has exceptional technical quality with a fantastic CV. He also has the past experience of having played in the ISL two years ago when he had a very good season. He will add great value to our team going forward.

A product of the Valencia youth academy, Gavilan represented Spain at various age group levels. He was part of Spain’s U-16 and U-19 Euro success in 2001 and 2004 and was

also a member of the 2003 Under-20 World Cup squad that lost to Brazil in the final.

Gavilan spent four seasons in the senior team of his boyhood club Valencia but most of his time there was spent on loan to Getafe and Tenerife. However, he appeared for Valencia

in both the UEFA Champions League and Europa League.

In 2008, Gavilan sealed a permanent move to Getafe and spent six seasons there. In 2014, he moved to Levante but soon joined Greek outfit Platanias.

