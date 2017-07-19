Chennaiyin FC sign Spaniard defender Inigo Calderon

Chennaiyin FC on Wednesday announced the signing of Spanish defender Inigo Calderon for the 2017-18 season of the Indian Super League. Calderon joined the 2015 ISL champions on a free transfer after the expiry of his contract at Anorthosis Famagusta in Cyprus.

A product of the Alaves youth academy, Calderon started his senior professional career with Alicante in the third tier of Spanish domestic football. After spending three years at Alicante, Calderon returned to Alaves for a two-year spell before joining English club Brighton & Hove Albion in 2010.

Calderon spent six years at Brighton and was instrumental in their promotion to the second tier in his first season there. He was adjudged the club’s player of the season in 2014-15.

The 35-year-old moved to Cypriot outfit Anorthosis Famagusta last season and helped them finish in the top six.

Chennaiyin FC head coach John Gregory said, “Inigo is a player I know very well from his time in England with Brighton. He is not only a top class defender but also a leader on and off the pitch. His quality and experience are going to add great value to our defence and I am sure the Indian players will also get to learn a lot from him.”

“I am excited about this new challenge of moving to India and playing for Chennaiyin FC. Following a conversation with John, I did not have to think twice about this move as I see huge potential in the Indian Super League and hope to contribute further to its growth but more importantly help the club win back the title they won two years ago,” Inigo said.

