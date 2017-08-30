Only in Express

Chennaiyin FC sign six AIFF elite academy players

ISL, Chennaiyin FC, AIFF Elite Academy, Jerry Lalrinzuala ISL team Chennaiyin FC have signed six graduates from the AIFF Elite Academy on long term deals. (Source: File)
ISL team Chennaiyin FC have signed six graduates from the AIFF Elite Academy on long term deals. The players are: Goalkeeper Samik Mitra (16, West Bengal), defenders Joseph Sanglura (17, Mizoram) and Lalliansanga Renthlei (18, Mizoram), midfielders Zonunmawia
(Mizoram) and Bibin Boban (Kerala) and forward Bawlte Rohmingthanga (Mizoram).

Chennaiyin FC co-owner Vita Dani said in a press release, “Last year we signed five graduates from the AIFF Academy and all five have shown great improvement over the last 12 months with Jerry (Lalrinzuala) and Anirudh (Thapa) also going on to play for the India senior team.”

Chennaiyin FC technical director of youth development Sabir Pasha said “They are all teenagers but at Chennaiyin FC age has never been a hindrance. The door is open to each one of them to stake a claim for the senior team. Our head coach John Gregory will be following their progress closely.”

Mitra, Sanglura, Boban and Rohmingthanga have all represented India age group teams in various international matches while Renthlei and Zonunmawia are part of the current India U-19 team that is preparing for the upcoming SAFF Championship and Asian Cup qualifiers.

