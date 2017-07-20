Chennaiyin FC retain Brazilian Raphael Augusto for two more years

Raphael had initially signed for Chennaiyin on loan from Fluminense for the 2015 season. In 2016, the move became permanent. Raphael had initially signed for Chennaiyin on loan from Fluminense for the 2015 season. In 2016, the move became permanent.

2015 Indian Super League champions Chennaiyin FC signed Raphael Augusto that will see the Brazilian midfielder stay with the team for two more years. Raphael had joined the Chennaiyin in 2015 from Brazilian giants Fluminense and has played a key role in the team’s performances over the last two seasons.

Raphael had initially signed for Chennaiyin on loan from Fluminense for the 2015 season. In 2016, the move became permanent. Since the end of last season, Raphael has played on loan at Brazilian fourth tier team Bangu Atletico Clube. The new contract sees him staying in the ISL until 2019.

“I have received great feedback on Raphael from Sabir. He has clearly been one of best midfielders in the ISL and at 26 can only get better. I hear that he is a real fan favourite so it’s great for the club to have him attached for the long term,” Chennaiyin FC head coach John Gregory is quoted as saying by PTI.

“I can’t express in words how I feel for Chennaiyin FC and the people of Chennai and Tamil Nadu. We have a special bond,” said Raphael, “I have spent two memorable seasons already and look forward to be with the club for many more years. We didn’t get the results we wanted last season after the success of 2015 so I am determined to bring the trophy back to Chennai.”

