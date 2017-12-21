Chennai City FC ready to face East Bengal at ‘new home’

Coimbatore’s Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium will be their home venue this season. (Source: Twitter) Coimbatore’s Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium will be their home venue this season. (Source: Twitter)

High on confidence after their win over Churchill Brothers in the previous game, Chennai City FC take on Kolkata giants East Bengal in their first ‘home match’ of the I-League in Coimbatore on Friday.

The Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai is unavailable for Chennai City FC as it is hosting Indian Super League matches. Coimbatore’s Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium will be their home venue this season.

Chennai City coach V Soundarajan expressed concern over the less ‘recovery time’ his players were getting following their away fixture.

“We played our last match on 19th (December) while they (East Bengal) played two days before. Then we had to fly back to Coimbatore. It might be a concern for my boys tomorrow,” Soundarajan said.

Talking about East Bengal, Soundarajan said, “They are a well-organised unit and no one can deny that they’re one of the top teams in India. They will surely impose a great challenge for us. On the flip side, it’s a great advantage for us to gauge our potential.”

“It’s our first home match of the season and incidentally this will be our first time at our new home stadium. Hence, it can be termed as an away fixture for us as well.”

The home side coach rued the soft goals which cost them vital points.

“Actually, our goalkeeper joined us later and the time for adjustment with the team is clearly visible from some last minute lapses in the defence. Anyway, we’re improving with each training session and it’ll rightly reflect on our performance,” he said.

East Bengal head coach Khalid Jamil said his side would play positive football.

“We just to play our natural game as we have played all our matches. I never look back into the past and won’t do that either. We played a positive football in our last game and garnered important three points. Boys are really confident and we are focused on tomorrow’s game,” said Jamil.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App