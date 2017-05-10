Chelsea’s Victor Moses credits Antonio Conte for reviving his career with wing back switch

Antonio Conte’s reshuffle brought Moses back into the starting lineup. (Source: File) Antonio Conte’s reshuffle brought Moses back into the starting lineup. (Source: File)

Chelsea’s Victor Moses has credited manager Antonio Conte for reviving his career at Stamford Bridge by converting him into a wing back during their Premier League title charge this season.

The 26-year-old Nigeria international Moses was previously sent out on loan for three consecutive seasons by manager Jose Mourinho before Conte arrived this season and changed Chelsea’s main formation to 3-4-3.

That reshuffle brought Moses back into the starting lineup, and has helped make him one of the most consistent performers this season, making 37 appearances in all competitions.

“He (Conte) didn’t say to me, ‘Do I fancy playing wing back?’ He just put me in there, and after that he just kept on encouraging me,” Moses told British media.

“He went through what the position was all about, constantly talking to me in training to make sure I was improving in it. I took that in and I didn’t look back,” he said.

“I have been learning a lot defensively. And when I play against a winger…I understand what they are going to do before they try and go past me, so it makes it a lot easier.”

Moses said the position has added responsibilities at both the attacking and defensive ends, but he is enjoying the experience with every game.

“You need a lot of stamina to be able to play that position, and it’s a responsibility for me as well,” he added.

“I have never played that position before, but I am enjoying it.. The more games I play, the better I get.”

League leaders Chelsea hold a seven-point advantage over Tottenham Hotspur and can seal the title if they beat West Bromwich Albion away on Friday.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now