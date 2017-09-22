Only in Express
  • Chelsea’s Tammy Abraham denies switching allegiance to Nigeria, commits to England

Chelsea’s Tammy Abraham denies switching allegiance to Nigeria, commits to England

According to British media reports, the Nigerian Football Federation have been keen on recruiting Tammy Abraham, who remains eligible for the African nation through his parents.

By: Reuters | Published:September 22, 2017 5:40 pm
Tammy Abraham, Nigerian Football Federation, Chelsea, Tottenham Chelsea’s Tammy Abraham is currently on a season-long loan at Swansea City seeking regular first-team opportunities. (Source: Reuters)
Top News

England under-21 striker Tammy Abraham has denied reports he is set to switch international allegiance to Nigeria in a bid to feature in next year’s World Cup.

According to British media reports, the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) have been keen on recruiting London-born Abraham, who remains eligible for the African nation through his parents.

“I have informed the FA that I remain available for selection for England,” Swansea player Abraham said in a statement. “Contrary to reports in the media I would like to clarify that I have not agreed to switch my national team allegiance.

“I can confirm I met the president of the NFF after our last game against Tottenham at Wembley on Saturday given he is a friend of my father.”

Chelsea’s Abraham, 19, is currently on a season-long loan at Swansea City seeking regular first-team opportunities.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
    Live Cricket Scores & Results
    Most Read
    Express Adda

    Best of Express

    Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Points Table
    • Zone A
    • Zone B
    No.
    Team
    P
    W
    L
    D
    Pts

    Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Schedule
    Sep 21, 201721:00 IST
    Harivansh Tana Bhagat Indoor Stadium, Ranchi
    41
    Zone B - Match 88
    FT
    46
    U.P. Yoddha beat Patna Pirates (46-41)
    Sep 22, 201720:00 IST
    Thyagaraj Sports Complex, Delhi
    VS
    Zone A - Match 89
    Sep 23, 201720:00 IST
    Thyagaraj Sports Complex, Delhi
    VS
    Zone B - Match 90

    Performing at home makes you feel like hero... this generation misses it 