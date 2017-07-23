Chelsea’s Pedro leaves pre-season Asia tour after suffering concussion

Pedro was taken to a hospital for observation. (Source: Twitter) Pedro was taken to a hospital for observation. (Source: Twitter)

After suffering from a concussion on Saturday following a pre-season friendly against Arsenal in Beijing, Chelsea’s Pedro was taken to a hospital for tests and overnight observations.

However, manager Antonio Conte reassured that he was in no danger. Conte said after the win: “Pedro went to the hospital and for sure he should be OK but I think he had concussion.”

“For this reason, our doctor preferred to take him to the hospital and check him in the right way.”

Pedro also uploaded a picture of himself on social media from the hospital saying that everything was fine and he was also under shock. He wrote: “What a fright! Fortunately I’m fine. Thanks for your messages. What a shock! Fortunately everything is ok. Thnks 4 your messages.”

A decision has been, however, taken to send Pedro back to London from Beijing where Chelsea was playing their pre-season. He is now end of the pre-season tour.

Vaya susto! Afortunadamente estoy bien. Gracias por vuestros mensajes / What a shock! Fortunately everything is ok. Thnks 4 your messages 👍🏻 pic.twitter.com/8EWFm4YqcJ — Pedro Rodríguez (@_Pedro17_) 22 July 2017

A release from Chelsea said, “An update on the injuries to Pedro in the game in China has been issued. Pedro stayed in hospital overnight in Beijing for observation having sustained a concussion and facial injuries in last night’s game against Arsenal.”

“He will now return to London for further review.”

