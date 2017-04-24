Chelsea’s N’Golo Kante wins PFA Player of the Year award

N’Golo Kante’s energetic performances in midfield played a big role in Leicester City’s title victory last season. (Source: Twitter) N’Golo Kante’s energetic performances in midfield played a big role in Leicester City’s title victory last season. (Source: Twitter)

Chelsea’s N’golo Kante won the PFA Player of the Year award on Monday, April 24, 2017. Kante beat Harry Kane, Eden Hazard, Romelu Lukaku and Zlatan Ibrahimovic to win the title. Tottenham Hotspur’s Dele Alli won the PFA young player of the year on the same day.

Kante may not have scored as many goals as any of his five competitors but his energetic performances for Leicester City is seen as a major reason for their shock march to the Premier League title last season. He was also part of the French team that reached the final of Euro 2016.

Over the summer, he left Leicester for Chelsea and has continued where he left off last season. Experts and commentators have described him as the player that holds the Chelsea midfield together. His effect on the teams he plays for is tangible. Since he has left, Leicester have largely struggled to find a connection between defence and attack until their recent upturn in fortunes. Chelsea, who finished 10th last season, have dominated the Premier League this season.

Kante’s former Leicester City team mate Riyad Mahrez had won the award last season.

Other than Kante and Alli’s commemoration, former England captain David Beckham was given the PFA’s Merit award for his contribution to the sport post-retirement. Manchester City’s Lucy Bronze won the Women’s Player of the Year award.

