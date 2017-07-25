Chelsea’s Kenedy sent home after offensive comments in China

Chelsea defender Kenedy was sent home for offensive comments. (Source: Reuters) Chelsea defender Kenedy was sent home for offensive comments. (Source: Reuters)

Brazilian striker Kenedy was sent home by Chelsea football club from their Asian Tour after making crude comments about China on Iinstagram, on Sunday. He posted two videos on Instagram, one showing a profanity related to China and another of a sleeping security guard with a phrase which roughly translated to: “Wake up, China. You idiot.”

The comments deeply offended the Chinese people as Kenedy was booed during the pre-season friendly against Arsenal, which Chelsea won by 3-0.

Chelsea sincerely apologised after the fans accused Kenedy of racism. Manager Antonio Conte said the player was sorry when the Italian addressed the media in Singapore on Monday before confirming on Tuesday that the 21-year-old, who spent part of last season on loan at fellow Premier league club Watford, was heading back to Britain.

“It is a pity because the player was sorry about the situation, which was also a difficult one for the club,” Conte told reporters after Chelsea’s 3-2 defeat by Bayern Munich at the Singapore National Stadium.

“So we made the decision (to send him home) and the player understood his mistake, he’s sorry for what happened and now we must go on.”

Having offended the fans Kenedy later took to social media and said he was sorry if “someone was sad because I used an expression”. He added it was “no racism, just an expression.”

Kenedy has returned to UK since and will play no further part in the tour. Chelsea are now set to take on Inter Milan in Singapore on Saturday which will conclude their tour.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd