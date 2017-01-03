Chelsea’s Charly Musonda returns from Real Betis loan spell

Charly Musonda has made just one La Liga start and eight substitute appearances so far this term. Charly Musonda has made just one La Liga start and eight substitute appearances so far this term.

Charly Musonda has returned to Chelsea early from his loan spell with Real Betis, the Spanish club said on Monday.

Belgium under-21 international Musonda initially moved to Betis in January 2016, and the attacking midfielder extended his stay after impressing during the second half of last season.

However, he has made just one La Liga start and eight substitute appearances so far this term.

“Real Betis and Chelsea FC have reached an agreement to terminate the loan of player Charly Musonda Jr to the Green-and-White team,” read a statement on Betis’s official website.

Musonda will get a chance to establish himself at Chelsea after manager Antonio Conte said he would take a look at him and another 20-year-old returning loanee, Brazilian winger Kenedy.

“Kenedy and Musonda went back from their loan because they didn’t play a lot,” Conte told reporters on Friday. “I think it’s important to stay with us in these weeks to evaluate the best situation for them and for the team.”

Chelsea’s attacking options have been reduced following midfielder Oscar’s move to Shanghai SIPG, and Conte has indicated that he would prefer to improve his squad using players on the club’s books rather than new signings.

“Musonda, Kenedy, you are talking with a player of 20, 21 years,” the Italian added. “It’s important to find a right solution at home, then, if it’s not possible, you have to look around to find a new solution.”