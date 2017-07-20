Chelsea will fight for everything this season, says N’Golo Kante

N’Golo Kante’s new team Chelsea face his former side Leicester City on Tuesday in the League Cup. (Source: Reuters) N’Golo Kante’s new team Chelsea face his former side Leicester City on Tuesday in the League Cup. (Source: Reuters)

Ahead of Saturday’s pre-season friendly against Arsenal in China, Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante has said that the champions will leave no stone unturned to win more trophies in the upcoming season. Kante, who was named Player of the Year has also claimed that he is hungry for more silverware.

In an interview with http://www.chelseafc.com, he said, “It was a very good season and I enjoyed it but we are starting a new season and we have to convince again. We are looking to do better and we know at a club like Chelsea a good season means to win titles. So we will try to win some titles. Win, win, win. We will win what we can win. We will fight for everything. “Arsenal played well, better than us and they deserved the victory. We have to take this game (in China) seriously because it will help us prepare well for the Community Shield, the first game of the season,” Kante said. Chelsea will also mark their return to the Champions League after the 2012 winners failed to qualify last season and Kante is excited to be making his debut in the tournament.

