WATCH: Chelsea let lead slip twice against Spurs but march into FA Cup final

Although Tottenham gave a tough fight, two goals in the last 15 minutes by Chelsea sealed the deal as they reached the FA Cup final.

Written by Natasha Singh | Published:April 23, 2017 12:09 pm
Chelsea, Tottenham, Chelsea vs Tottenham, the Blues, FA Cup, FA Cup semifinal, Harry Kane, Dele Alli, Eden Hazard, Nemanja Matic, Hugo Lloris, Willian, football stories, sports stories, Indian Express Chelsea beat Tottenham 4-2 in the FA Cup semifinals on Saturday. (Source: Reuters)

Chelsea proved why they stand at the top of the Premier League table as they beat the second placed Tottenham 4-2 in an exciting FA Cup semi-final at Wembley on Saturday to reach the final. There they face the winner of Arsenal and Manchester City. Although Spurs came back twice to level the scoreline, two goals in the last 15 minutes by Chelsea sealed the deal.

Here is the recap of the goals:

Chelsea 1-0 Tottenham

 

Willian does the job as he puts Chelsea 1-0 up. The Blues take the lead in the 5th minute with a freekick that booms past Hugo Lloris into the far corner.

Chelsea 1-1 Tottenham

 

What a great goal! Harry Kane comes to Spurs’ rescue with a great goal in the 18th minute. Although Christian Erisken’s initial corner is cleared but then he sends a low cross towards the near post where Kane bends down low to angle the ball into the far post past Thibaut Courtois.

Chelsea 2-1 Tottenham

 

Willian is having a really good game. He knows where to position himself and how to get his club out of spot. Luckily, the Blues were awarded a penalty kick for a foul on Victor Moses. They know their go-to-man now for freekicks and penalty kicks as he sends Spurs captain Lloris flying in the other direction.

Chelsea 2-2 Tottenham

 

Tottenham are giving a tough fight to the Blues as Dele Alli comes back just after half time with a superb first-time finish to equalise for the Spurs again. The credit also goes to Eriksen for a very smooth pass.

Chelsea 3-2 Tottenham

 

Eden Hazard scores for Chelsea! The game keeps getting better and the fight tougher as Chelsea again take the lead as Hazard drills the ball with his left foot. All Spurs players could do is watch the ball slide between them into the net in the 75th minute.

Chelsea 4-2 Tottenham

 

Brilliant goal. This seals the deal for Chelsea. Nemanja Matic sends a pulsating shot in the 80th minute from 25 yards that looks like it will go over once it connected but it finds the top corner. Smashing strike!

Chelsea held on to their lead and sealed their passage into the final and it didn’t prove easy – especially after allowing Spurs to enjoy plenty of possession in the second half.

