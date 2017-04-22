Chelsea 2-1 Tottenham Hotspur, Live FA Cup semi-final: Chelsea back in the lead through Willian’s penalty

Live Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur: Harry Kane scored the equaliser with a cheeky header. (Source: Reuters) Live Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur: Harry Kane scored the equaliser with a cheeky header. (Source: Reuters)

Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur face each other in the first semi-final of this year’s FA Cup. The two sides have endured contrasting fortunes over the last two weeks. While Tottenham Hotspur have enjoyed an impressive eight-game winning streak, Chelsea’s race to the Premier League was recently interrupted by defeats to Crystal Palace and Manchester United, the latter of which led Blues boss Antonio Conte to call Spurs the “best team” in England. It may be the tie for a spot in the finals of the FA Cup but this is certainly an opportunity for Spurs to inflict some psychological damage on their title rivals. Catch live updates of the FA Cup semi-finals between Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur here.

Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur, FA Cup semi-final live updates:

2231 hrs IST: Marcos Alonso brought into the book. He has committed a few fouls and this time gets involved with Dele Alli in a pushing match for the ball.

2226 hrs IST: Son brings down Victor Moses inside the box and it’s a penalty for Chelsea! Willian takes it and he SCORES! Moses may have gone down to ground too easy and so it is a soft penalty to give but Willian makes absolutely no mistake against a seasoned custome like Lloris.

2224 hrs IST: Christian Eriksen whips in a shot from well outside the box and it whizzes just above the goal post. He then collides with David Luiz as they went for the same ball and the latter goes to ground once again. Gets back u quickly this time, though.

2220 hrs IST: Eriksen takes the corner and Dier heads it wide, Wanyama pops his head up and it goes to the left where he finds Vertonghen. The Belgian puts in a cross, Dier heads it and it is just wide.

2217 hrs IST: It’s all Spurs at the moment, Alonso brings down Kieran Tripper near the touchline on the right and the free kick is given. Christian Eriksen takes and the cross is intercepted by Kante and it’ll be a corner now for Spurs.

2212 hrs IST: Harry Kane receives the ball from Dele Alli, gets past Kante and makes his way into the box. He then goes down but the referee is uninterested.

2209 hrs IST: Luiz limbers off the pitch, John Terry is warming up on the sidelines. Chelsea fans sing his name in hope. But the Brazilian manages to get back on the field so the Chelsea captain won’t be making an appearance for now at least.

2206 hrs IST: Chelsea were looking comfortable in lead but look at them now. Spurs are all over them attacking especially through the right hand channel. Since then, Harry Kane has been in a few times and it was David Luiz who managed to clear it. In one such attempt, Luiz seems to have injured himself.

2201 hrs IST: GOAL!! Harry Kane heads it in and Spurs are back on level terms! That is just cheeky, Eriksen puts in a low cross, Kane, with his back to goal, bends and lets the bounce on his head and into goal. Game on at Wembley!!

2200 hrs IST: Pedro puts in a ball from the edge of the box and Batshuayi rises. He connects with the header but it’s straight to Lloris. Referee also calls for off-side.

2159 hrs IST: This was the free-kick that put Chelsea ahead:

Fantastic strike by @willianborges88 to break the deadlock in our first #EmiratesFACup semi-final! 💥 pic.twitter.com/jYzY27bPGD — The Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) 22 April 2017

2154 hrs IST: It’s all blue at Wembley at the moment:

2149 hrs IST: GOAL!! Willian with the perfect free-kick, Lloris stood no chance. Spurs kicked it off but Chelsea were on to them in a jiffy. Alderweireld’s foul on Pedro led to the free kick. Willian and Luiz stood over it and the former curled it into the bottom corner at the far-post and Chelsea are ahead.

2122 hrs IST: Never before in recent history has a match between Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur carried so much weight. Under Mauricio Pochettino, Tottenham have slowly but surely transformed from top-four outsiders to genuine title contenders. They are on an eight-match winning run and will be licking their hands in glee with the prospect of facing a Chelsea side that, for once, are looking unsure of themselves.

Antonio Conte’s Chelsea have blazed through the Premier League season with little opposition to their credentials as the successor to Leicester City for the Premier League crown. But, over the past few weeks, Crystal Palace and Manchester United have managed to put a scowl in the Italian’s face. It has curtailed Chelsea’s lead at the top of the Premier League to just four points. A win here for Tottenham would not just assure them of a place in the FA Cup final but also help them have a significant psychological advantage over their title rivals in the coming weeks.

2115 hrs IST: Team news are out and Antonio Conte has given Chelsea a nice shuffle:

Here they are: your #EmiratesFACup semi-final teamsheets! 📋pic.twitter.com/7vmEGUVHa5 — The Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) 22 April 2017

Not too many dramatic changes to Spurs though, Dele Alli, Harry Kane are all there:

First Published on: April 22, 2017 9:20 pm

