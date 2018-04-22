FA Cup semifinal, Chelsea vs Southampton Live Score: The Blues attack early

Chelsea vs Southampton Live Score FA Cup Live Updates: Chelsea take on Southampton in the second semifinal of FA Cup on Sunday in hope of some silverware this season. Antonio Conte missed the chance to win the English double in his first season in the Premier League when Arsenal beat the Blues in the final. The last time the Saints reached the final was back in 2003, when they too were beaten by the Gunners. While Chelsea stand at the fifth position in the English Premier League, Southampton are staring down the barrel of relegation after drawing the match against Leicester City. Chelsea defender Marcos Alonso serves the second game of his three-match ban for violent conduct while Danny Drinkwater remains a doubt. David Luiz and Ethan Ampadu are sidelined due to respective knee and ankle injuries.
Live Blog
Chelsea vs Southampton Live Score FA Cup semifinal Live updates: The two sides clash in FA Cup semifinal at Wembley Stadium on Sunday.
While Chelsea lost last year's FA Cup final to Arsenal, Southampton have not reached the final of the domestic tournament since 2003, when they too were beaten by the Gunners. The Saints stand in the way of Chelsea's final chance to land some silverware this season as the two teams meet in the FA Cup semi-final on Sunday. Southampton have won four of their five FA Cup ties against Chelsea, but went down in the last such meeting 5-1.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Share your thoughts
Highlights
Giroud was fortunate to get a second chance. It was a good run by Fabregas who passes it to Giroud but he sends it wide.
Southampton again look done with no expression in their play. Even Chelsea's early energy has gone as the game with both sides hardly taking any chances.
First shot by Southampton as Lemina sends a long-range effort which is comfortably saved by Caballero. Southampton look more settled in the last five minutes with more ball possession.
Southampton do well to dodge constant attack by the Blues in the first twenty minutes of the semifinal. Chelsea look dangers with Hazard and William, powered with Giroud.
Chelsea are awarded free-kick but Willian clips the free-kick onto the roof of the net.
Chelsea don't let a minute go waste as they attack from the beginning. A tackle from Yoshida though stops Hazard from converting a close range effort.
Good early effort by the Blues as Hazard picks out Willian, who cuts inside and sends a left-footed strike against the crossbar.
Chelsea vs Southampton FA Cup semifinal is underway at Wembley Stadium.
Chelsea's Marcos Alonso wishes his teammates good luck ahead of the match. The defender is serving three-match ban for violent conduct.
Here is how the teams look:
Chelsea: Caballero; Azpilicueta, Cahill (c), Rudiger; Moses, Kante, Fabregas, Emerson; Willian, Giroud, Hazard.
Subs: Eduardo, Christensen, Zappacosta, Bakayoko, Barkley, Pedro, Morata.
Southampton: McCarthy, Cédric, Hoedt, Yoshida, Bednarek, Bertrand (c), Romeu, Højbjerg, Lemina, Austin, Long.
Subs: Forster, McQueen, Tadić, Redmond, Ward-Prowse, Gabbiadini, Carrillo.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the FA Cup semifinal match between Chelsea and Southampton. This is the blues' only chance of some silverware this season.