Sunday, April 22, 2018
From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology
  FA Cup semifinal, Chelsea vs Southampton Live Score: The Blues attack early
Chelsea vs Southampton Live Score: Chelsea take on Southampton in the second semifinal of FA Cup on Sunday in hope of some silverware this season.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: April 22, 2018 8:09:50 pm
Chelsea vs Southampton Live Score FA Cup Live Updates: Chelsea take on Southampton in the second semifinal of FA Cup on Sunday in hope of some silverware this season. Antonio Conte missed the chance to win the English double in his first season in the Premier League when Arsenal beat the Blues in the final. The last time the Saints reached the final was back in 2003, when they too were beaten by the Gunners. While Chelsea stand at the fifth position in the English Premier League, Southampton are staring down the barrel of relegation after drawing the match against Leicester City. Chelsea defender Marcos Alonso serves the second game of his three-match ban for violent conduct while Danny Drinkwater remains a doubt. David Luiz and Ethan Ampadu are sidelined due to respective knee and ankle injuries.

Chelsea vs Southampton Live Score FA Cup semifinal Live updates: The two sides clash in FA Cup semifinal at Wembley Stadium on Sunday.

    20:09 (IST) 22 Apr 2018
    Giroud's effort goes wide

    Giroud was fortunate to get a second chance. It was a good run by Fabregas who passes it to Giroud but he sends it wide.

    20:07 (IST) 22 Apr 2018
    Chelsea's early energy gone

    Southampton again look done with no expression in their play. Even Chelsea's early energy has gone as the game with both sides hardly taking any chances. 

    19:56 (IST) 22 Apr 2018
    Southampton first shot

    First shot by Southampton as Lemina sends a long-range effort which is comfortably saved by Caballero.  Southampton look more settled in the last five minutes with more ball possession. 

    19:53 (IST) 22 Apr 2018
    Saints dodge constant attack

    Southampton do well to dodge constant attack by the Blues in the first twenty minutes of the semifinal. Chelsea look dangers with Hazard and William, powered with Giroud.

    19:49 (IST) 22 Apr 2018
    Free-kick

    Chelsea are awarded free-kick but Willian clips the free-kick onto the roof of the net.

    19:44 (IST) 22 Apr 2018
    Yoshida tackle

    Chelsea don't let a minute go waste as they attack from the beginning.  A tackle from Yoshida though stops Hazard from converting a close range effort. 

    19:43 (IST) 22 Apr 2018
    Off the bar

    Good early effort by the Blues as Hazard picks out Willian, who cuts inside and sends a left-footed strike against the crossbar.

    19:36 (IST) 22 Apr 2018
    Kick-off

    Chelsea vs Southampton FA Cup semifinal is underway at Wembley Stadium. 

    19:27 (IST) 22 Apr 2018
    Alonso wishes teammates luck

    Chelsea's Marcos Alonso wishes his teammates good luck ahead of the match. The defender is serving three-match ban for violent conduct. 

    18:52 (IST) 22 Apr 2018
    Line-up

    Here is how the teams look:

    Chelsea: Caballero; Azpilicueta, Cahill (c), Rudiger; Moses, Kante, Fabregas, Emerson; Willian, Giroud, Hazard.

    Subs: Eduardo, Christensen, Zappacosta, Bakayoko, Barkley, Pedro, Morata.

    Southampton:  McCarthy, Cédric, Hoedt, Yoshida, Bednarek, Bertrand (c), Romeu, Højbjerg, Lemina, Austin, Long.

    Subs: Forster, McQueen, Tadić, Redmond, Ward-Prowse, Gabbiadini, Carrillo.

    18:50 (IST) 22 Apr 2018
    Chelsea vs Southampton Live

    Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the FA Cup semifinal match between Chelsea and Southampton. This is the blues' only chance of some silverware this season. 

    Southampton last reached FA Cup final in 2003. (Source: Reuters) While Chelsea lost last year's FA Cup final to Arsenal, Southampton have not reached the final of the domestic tournament since 2003, when they too were beaten by the Gunners. The Saints stand in the way of Chelsea's final chance to land some silverware this season as the two teams meet in the FA Cup semi-final on Sunday. Southampton have won four of their five FA Cup ties against Chelsea, but went down in the last such meeting 5-1.

