FA Cup semifinal, Chelsea vs Southampton Live Score: The Blues attack early

Chelsea vs Southampton Live Score FA Cup Live Updates: Chelsea take on Southampton in the second semifinal of FA Cup on Sunday in hope of some silverware this season. Antonio Conte missed the chance to win the English double in his first season in the Premier League when Arsenal beat the Blues in the final. The last time the Saints reached the final was back in 2003, when they too were beaten by the Gunners. While Chelsea stand at the fifth position in the English Premier League, Southampton are staring down the barrel of relegation after drawing the match against Leicester City. Chelsea defender Marcos Alonso serves the second game of his three-match ban for violent conduct while Danny Drinkwater remains a doubt. David Luiz and Ethan Ampadu are sidelined due to respective knee and ankle injuries.