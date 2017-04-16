Chelsea vs Manchester United: Thibaut Courtois reportedly ruled out of clash

Chelsea’s goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois is in doubt to play against Manchester United at the Old Trafford on Sunday. (Source: Reuters) Chelsea’s goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois is in doubt to play against Manchester United at the Old Trafford on Sunday. (Source: Reuters)

In a major blow to Chelsea, their goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois is in doubt to play against Manchester United at the Old Trafford on Sunday.

According to reports, Courtois suffered ankle injury during training and did not even travel with the squad.

Courtois is also feared to be out of the FA Cup semifinal against Tottenham later in Wembley next weekend.

In the Belgium goalkeeper’s absence, Asmir Begovic is expected to start for the Blues, who otherwise has a fit squad. This will be Begovic’s first appearance this season.

Jose Mourinho on the other hand will be facing selection issues as he hosts his former club at Old Trafford. After undergoing a surgery on his groin injury, Juan Mata has already been ruled out for the rest of the season. Phil Jones and Chris Smalling are also out of action due to toe and knee injury respectively. Wayne Rooney, who sustained an ankle injury, is doubtful after missing out the Europa League quarter-final clash on Thursday. David de Gea, however, is expected to return after skipping two matches.

The Red Devils host top placed Chelsea in a clash that is crucial to both teams. While Antonio Conte hopes to tighten his side’s grip on the title, Manchester United will seek to make their way to the top four of the table, in hopes to qualify for the Champions League.

Second placed Tottenham Hotspur closed in on the gap to leaders Chelsea, trailing by four points, after defeating Bournemouth by 4-0 on Saturday.

