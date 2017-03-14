Chelsea vs Manchester United: ‘Judas is no. 1,’ says Jose Mourinho to Chelsea fans

Jose Mourinho’s standing among the Chelsea fans had taken a hit when he joined bitter rivals Manchester United. (Source: Reuters) Jose Mourinho’s standing among the Chelsea fans had taken a hit when he joined bitter rivals Manchester United. (Source: Reuters)

Jose Mourinho had another dismal outing against his former club Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in Manchester United’s clash against the Premier League leaders in the FA Cup. United lost that match 1-0 after Ander Herrera received a red card for a second consecutive rash challenge on Chelsea’s Eden Hazard.

How many titles, Jose?! Mourinho had a message for Chelsea's fans last night 👀 #CHEMUN #bbcfacup pic.twitter.com/gORyTSrUmL — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) 14 March 2017

Mourinho’s standing among the Chelsea fans had taken a hit when he joined bitter rivals Manchester United. This was evident when from the ‘Judas’ chants that they directed at him during the match. Mourinho, in typical fashion, replied by showing up three fingers while leaving the stadium in reference to the three league titles he had won as Chelsea manager.

When asked about the reaction of the Chelsea fans during the match, Mourinho said that until they find a manager who wins them the number of trophies that he has won, “Judas is no. 1” “They can call (me) what they want. I am a professional, I defend my club. Until the moment they have a manager that have won four league titles for them, I am the no.1, When they have somebody that wins four Premier League titles for them, I become no.2, Until then, Judas is no. 1” It is interesting to note that Mourinho has won three league titles with Cheslsea.

The Portuguese had spent five years over two periods at Chelsea in which he won a slew of trophies including the Premier League three times. But his final year at Chelsea last season say the club in a dismal run of form even being just a point above the relegation zone at one stage.

