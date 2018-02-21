Chelsea vs Barcelona, Live UEFA Champions League: Chelsea, Barcelona unable to break the deadlock

Chelsea vs Barcelona, Live UEFA Champions League: Both sides are yet to score a goal so far. (Source: Reuters) Chelsea vs Barcelona, Live UEFA Champions League: Both sides are yet to score a goal so far. (Source: Reuters)

Chelsea and Barcelona may be two clubs with diametrically different identities but their histories in European competitions are intertwined. The winner of the last three knockout matches between these two have gone on to win that season’s Champions League. A case in point is the last time these two clubs met that ended in an unlikely victory for Chelsea. Antonio Conte has played down their chances in this fixture, stating that Chelsea should “prepare to suffer” against a team that, in his opinion, possesses the best player in the world in the form of Lionel Messi. But Chelsea are not short of individual talent and Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde stated that he wished “Chelsea had finished first in their group,” so they didn’t have to play them. So there is no respect lost between the two managers.

Chelsea vs Barcelona, Live UEFA Champions League:

