Chelsea vs Barcelona, Live UEFA Champions League: Chelsea, Barcelona unable to break the deadlock

Chelsea and Barcelona may be two clubs with diametrically different identities but their histories in European competitions are intertwined. The winner of the last three knockout matches between these two have gone on to win that season’s Champions League. A case in point is the last time these two clubs met that ended in an unlikely victory for Chelsea. Antonio Conte has played down their chances in this fixture, stating that Chelsea should “prepare to suffer” against a team that, in his opinion, possesses the best player in the world in the form of Lionel Messi. But Chelsea are not short of individual talent and Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde stated that he wished “Chelsea had finished first in their group,” so they didn’t have to play them. So there is no respect lost between the two managers.
WILLIAN AGAIN! Barcelona don't deal with a high ball well and it falls to Willian just left of centre inches outside the box and this time he goes for the near post, Ter Stege makes the dive this time and Willian hits the post once again, Chelsea really knocking on the doors now
Rakitic takes the corner with Chelsea fans screaming down his ears, whips it in and Pique seems to get there but is unable to get head to ball. He claims that he was pulled down by Rudiger and replays show that he may have had a point there
Willian hits the post! Hazard charges down the left midfield area and draws Barcelona defenders towards him and then passes it to Willian arrives at the centre, runs towards his right and whips in a curler. Ter Stegen is left standing as it hits the post and back into play
.....with Willian and Marcos Alonso standing over it. Alonso takes, gets it over the wall to the keeper's left but Ter Stegen makes the save easily enough.
Willian charges down the right, stays on feet after an Iniesta challenge and goes down after Rakitic seemed to touch him. The free kick is right of centre and around 30 yards away from goal.....
Pass, pass, pass; Barcelona getting into their groove now. Messi passes from the right of midfield to Rakitic at the edge of the box and runs into space, the Croat passes it to Suarez who feints it gets back to Messi who is unable to control at first go. Talk about rare occurences
Messi magic! The Argentine dribbles down the left into space after receiving the ball from Luis Suarez and whips in a wonderful cross, Paulinho does well to get at the end of it and completely messes up his header.
This is better from Chelsea. Eden Hazard goes down the left and pulls one back, ball hits a defender and comes back in, he whips it in again and this time it hits Kante's hand
Eden Hazard sends a ball in from the corner, Antonio Rudiger rises above Pique and meets it with a header that is rather weak and off target. For a moment, the ball was lying loose in the box for the taking
Barcelona are pressing Chelsea high up the field and the latter have found it difficult so far to break. But they did as Hazard broke down the right and slid in before whipping a shot at the far post. Ter Stegen dived but Hazard's effort goes whistling past
Cuneyt Cakir is the referee for this match. Manchester United fans won't remember him kindly - he was the one who gave Nani a red card when they played Real Madrid in the Champions League Round of 16 back in 2013
A number of changes for Chelsea from the side that faced Hull City in the FA Cup on Saturday. They have brought back all their key players. In fact, this side is similar to the one that played against West Bromich Albion, except that Olivier Giroud and Davide Zappacosta are on the bench and Willian and Marcos Alonso take their place in the starting lineup. Alvaro Morata also makes the bench alongwith Callum Hudson-Odoi, who we may remember as the player that shone for England during the U-17 World Cup final in Kolkata in October 2017. Barcelona, on the other hand, have fielded the same side that whistled their way to a 2-0 victory over Eibar.
Chelsea: Courtois, Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rudiger, Moses, Fabregas, Kante, Alonso, Willian, Hazard, Pedro.
Subs: Caballero, Drinkwater, Morata, Giroud, Zappacosta, Cahill, Hudson-Odoi.
Barcelona: ter Stegen, Sergi Roberto, Pique, Umtiti, Jordi Alba, Rakitic, Sergio Busquets, Paulinho, Messi, Luis Suarez, Iniesta.
Subs: Cillessen, Denis Suarez, Dembele, Digne, Andre Gomes, Aleix Vidal, Vermaelen.
Andres Iniesta taking his shirt off and celebrating after scoring a late long ranger at Stamford Bridge, Michael Ballack running behind the referee appealing for a penalty, Frank Lampard and Cesc Fabregas having a go at each other, John Terry being led off the pitch by Petr Cech after being sent off and Fernando Torres scoring the late winner at the Nou Camp causing Gary Neville to lose his marbles in the commentary box. The last two meetings between Barcelona and Chelsea in the Champions League knockouts brings some feisty images to the mind.
They are two of the most recognisable football brands in our part of the world and whether you are a fan of both sides or a neutral, this is simply one of those matches that you sit and watch. Like in the 2011-12 season - the last time these two sides met - Barcelona come into this match in better form. Chelsea have been unable to replicate the form that saw them leave the rest of the giants in their league panting for breath last season as they raced to their fifth Premier League title. This season, they are the ones struggling to catch up as they trail league leaders Manchester City by 19 points, are placed fourth and have Tottenham Hotspur breathing down their necks. Barcelona, on the other hand, have made a mockery of all those who predicted their destruction after Neymar's departure in the summer. Under Ernesto Valverde, they sit pretty at the top of the Spanish League table, seven points seperating them and second placed Atletico Madrid.
However, Valverde has made it clear that he is not banking on Chelsea's stuttering form or their own flying one, to win them this match. After all, while Barca were better off going into the Champions League semi-final fixture in 2012, it was Chelsea who won it and then went on to claim their first ever Champions League trophy. No matter who you support, buckle up, it's gonna be a bumpy ride.