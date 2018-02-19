Chelsea vs Barcelona: When and where to watch Champions League match, TV coverage

Chelsea host Barcelona in the first leg of Champions League Round of 16 match. (Source: Reuters) Chelsea host Barcelona in the first leg of Champions League Round of 16 match. (Source: Reuters)

Barcelona begin the second half of their UEFA Champions League campaign high on confidence as Ernesto Valverde’s side stands at the top of the La Liga with an all-time unbeaten run domestically. Blaugrana are clear favourites going into the Round of 16 match even though star player Lionel Messi is still waiting to score his first goal against Chelsea after drawing a blank in eight previous Champions League matches. The Spanish giants have lost just once in 2018 which was in the Copa del Rey against Espanyol. Antonio Conte’s men are clear underdogs despite a good recent record. The Blues sit at the fourth position, 19 points away from leaders Manchester City. Chelsea go into the match with a strong 4-0 victory against Hull City in FA Cup after beating West Brom 3-0. Here is all you need to know ahead of the UEFA Champions League match between Chelsea and Barcelona:

When is the UEFA Champions League match between Chelsea and Barcelona?

The UEFA Champions League match between Chelsea and Barcelona will be played on Tuesday night, February 21, 2018.

What time is the UEFA Champions League match between Chelsea and Barcelona?

The UEFA Champions League match between Chelsea and Barcelona begins at 01:15 AM IST.

Where is the UEFA Champions League match between Chelsea and Barcelona being played?

The UEFA Champions League match between Chelsea and Barcelona will be played at the Stamford Bridge. It is the home of Chelsea.

Which TV channels will broadcast the UEFA Champions League match between Chelsea and Barcelona?

The UEFA Champions League match between Chelsea and Barcelona will be broadcast live on Ten Sports Network.

How do I follow the UEFA Champions League match between Chelsea and Barcelona live online?

The UEFA Champions League match between Chelsea and Barcelona can be streamed live on the official Ten Sports website. For live commentary and updates, you can follow IndianExpress.com

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd