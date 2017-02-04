Chelsea 0-0 Arsenal, live Premier League: End to end as Arsenal, Chelsea look to strike early

Live Chelsea vs Arsenal: Theo Walcott is set to return for Arsenal as they travel to Chelsea. (Source: Reuters) Live Chelsea vs Arsenal: Theo Walcott is set to return for Arsenal as they travel to Chelsea. (Source: Reuters)

Arsenal’s title hopes are hanging on a thin rope and that could be cut on Saturday when they travel to Stamford Bridge to face a Chelsea side that is rampaging to the Premier League title. A loss here would mean that the Gunners would be 12 points behind their London rivals with 13 matches left to play in the league. With Tottenham Hotspur, who are one place above Arsenal at second being level on points, it also means that a win here for Chelsea would mean that the 2016-17 Premier League could turn into a one horse race.

Theo Walcott, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Hector Bellerin all return for Arsenal which could a boost form the visitors. For Chelsea, there is only one change with Pedro returning to the squad in place of Willian, who picke up a knock against Liverpool.

