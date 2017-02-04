Menu
  • Chelsea 0-0 Arsenal, live Premier League: End to end as Arsenal, Chelsea look to strike early

Chelsea 0-0 Arsenal, live Premier League: End to end as Arsenal, Chelsea look to strike early

Live Chelsea vs Arsenal, Premier League: Catch live updates and scores as Chelsea host Arsenal at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: February 4, 2017 6:11 pm
live football score, chelsea vs arsenal, chelsea vs arsenal live, chelsea vs arsenal live score, chelsea vs arsenal live streaming, chelsea vs arsenal online steaming, chelsea vs arsenal live online, live premier league, football news, sports news Live Chelsea vs Arsenal: Theo Walcott is set to return for Arsenal as they travel to Chelsea. (Source: Reuters)

Arsenal’s title hopes are hanging on a thin rope and that could be cut on Saturday when they travel to Stamford Bridge to face a Chelsea side that is rampaging to the Premier League title. A loss here would mean that the Gunners would be 12 points behind their London rivals with 13 matches left to play in the league. With Tottenham Hotspur, who are one place above Arsenal at second being level on points, it also means that a win here for Chelsea would mean that the 2016-17 Premier League could turn into a one horse race.

Theo Walcott, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Hector Bellerin all return for Arsenal which could a boost form the visitors. For Chelsea, there is only one change with Pedro returning to the squad in place of Willian, who picke up a knock against Liverpool.

rohitmundayurie February 4, 20176:10 pm

9′ gone, Chelsea pressing now after soaking in the pressure from Arsenal in the first five minutes, but so far, the match is end to end with both teams looking to make get ahead in the early minutes.

rohitmundayurie February 4, 20176:05 pm

1:45, Arsenal gain the first corner of the match with Alex Iwobi taking a shot from the left outside the box. It was placement more than power, Ozil’s corner is seen away by Chelsea.

rohitmundayurie February 4, 20176:03 pm

We are seconds away from kick off, Arsene Wenger in the stands on this one, the home side kick off.

rohitmundayurie February 4, 20175:47 pm

Here are the team line ups

Arsenal: Petr Cech, Hector Bellerin, Shkordan Mustafi, Laurent Koscielny, Nacho Monreal, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Francis Coquelin, Theo Walcott, Mesut Ozil, Alex Iwobi, Alexis Sanchez

rohitmundayurie February 4, 20175:45 pm

The last time these two sides met, Chelsea lost 3-0 at the Emirates. That loss turned out to be a watershed moment for Antonio Conte as he switched back to the 3-4-3 formation that earned him plaudits back in Italy.

Since then, the Chelsea side that were placed 10th at the time, went on a rampaging run that saw them overtake Everton, the two Manchester giants, Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur to take the top spot. They are now sitting on a 9-point lead that could increase to 12 if they seal victory today. With just 13 matches left to play for each team, this could also mean that Chelsea can achieve nearly invincible status in the Premier League title race.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd

Best of Express

AITA paying the price for selection disaster 