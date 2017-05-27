Chelsea vs Arsenal, Live FA Cup final: Antonio Conte looks to win double, Arsene Wenger tries to salvage pride

Live Chelsea vs Arsenal, FA Cup final: Antonio Conte and Arsene Wenger have had to endure contrasting seasons in the Premier League. Live Chelsea vs Arsenal, FA Cup final: Antonio Conte and Arsene Wenger have had to endure contrasting seasons in the Premier League.

Arsenal and Chelsea clash at Wembley stadium to decide the winner of the FA Cup for the 2016/17 season. For Arsenal it is a chance for redeeming what has been a failed season in which they could not finish in the top-four for the first time in more than a decade. It is also a chance for them to become the most successful club in history of the 146-year-old tournament. They are currently tied with Manchester United for most titles with 12. For Chelsea, it is a chance to win a double in Antonio Conte’s very first season as manager. They lifted the Premier League trophy earlier in the month. Catch live scores and updates of the FA Cup final between Arsenal and Chelsea here.

Chelsea vs Arsenal, FA Cup final Live:

2145 hrs IST:

Per Mertesacker during the warm up before the match. (Source: Reuters) Per Mertesacker during the warm up before the match. (Source: Reuters)

2137 hrs IST: The last time these two teams met in the FA Cup final was back in 2002. Chelsea were the ones who enjoyed a better start. Arsenal withstood the pressure and won the match 2-0 thanks to two thumping goals from outside the box by Ray Parlour and Freddie Ljunberg. Arsenal then beat Manchester United to the Premier League title a few days later. It was back in the days when Arsene Wenger made Arsenal one of the most feared sides in Europe.

2125 hrs IST: TEAMS

Arsenal XI: Ospina, Holding, Mertesacker, Monreal, Bellerin, Ramsey, Xhaka, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Alexis, Ozil, Welbeck.

Chelsea XI: Courtois, Azpilicueta, David Luiz, Cahill, Moses, Kante, Matic, Alonso, Pedro, Diego Costa, Hazard.

2120 hrs IST: Could very well be make or break for Arsene Wenger at Arsenal. Win this and he could continue in his job at Arsenal. Lose and he could be out of a job come Monday. Unless the Arsenal board decides to give the Frenchman more time to get the house in order even as fans call for his head. Meanwhile things are rosy at Chelsea. Antonio Conte’s men have won the Premier League and are expected to finish with a double.

