Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur dominate Premier League player of the season nominations

Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur dominate in the Premier League Player of the season as nominations came out on Monday.

Among the eight nominated for the Player of the season, three belong to winners Chelsea and three to Tottenham, who secured their position as runners-up on Sunday after defeating Manchester United 2-1.

N’Golo Kante, Eden Hazard and Cesar Azpilicueta have been nominated in the Player of the Season from Chelsea. Midfielder Kante, who also won the Professional Footballers’ Association Player of Year and Football Writers Association last month, is the favourite to win this category as well.

Harry Kane, Dele Alli and Jan Vertonghen have been nominated from Spurs. Arsenal’s Alexis Sanchez and Everton’s Romelu Lukaku are the other two nominations from the total eight. Lukaku holds the record of the most number of goals this season at 24.

Antonio Conte (Chelsea) and Mauricio Pochettino (Tottenham), Paul Clement (Swansea City), Sean Dyche (Burnley), Eddie Howe (Bournemouth) and Tony Pulis (West Bromwich Albion) have been nominated for the Premier League Manager of the Year award.

Conte, who led Chelsea to the title in his very first year as the club’s manager, has competition from Clement, who took over Swansea when they were four points adrift at the bottom but now stand safely out of the relegation zone with a game in hand.

Chelsea clinched the title on Friday after defeating West Brom 1-0 and hold a seven-point lead to trailing Spurs.

