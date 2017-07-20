Chelsea to pay up club record fee to sign Alvaro Morata from Real Madrid

Alvaro Morata and Antonio Conte have worked together before at Juventus. (Source: Reuters) Alvaro Morata and Antonio Conte have worked together before at Juventus. (Source: Reuters)

Premier League champions Chelsea announced on Wednesday that they have agreed terms with Real Madrid for the transfer of striker Alvaro Morata. The Blues also announced that the player and the club now needs to be in agreement before Morata passes a medical.

“Chelsea Football Club and Real Madrid have agreed terms for the transfer of Alvaro Morata to Stamford Bridge,” the club said in a statement released in their website, “The move is now subject to him agreeing personal terms and passing a medical.” If it comes through, Morata will be the fourth signing of the summer transfer window. Chelsea have thus far signed German defender Antonio Rudiger from Roma, goalkeeper Willy Caballero fro Manchester City and midfielder Timeoue Bakayoko from Monaco.

The signing could also speed up the departure of Diego Costa. After being told by Blues boss Antonio Conte that he would no longer be required at the club. Costa has widely been linked with a move back to Atletico Madrid but Chelsea are also reportedly reluctant to sell him until Morata’s signing is confirmed.

Morata scored 20 goals in all competitions last season for the La Liga champions. At the same time, he struggled to get regular starts under Zinedine Zidane with Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema being the two players he had to compete with. Conte has worked with Morata before. Juventus had signed the player in 2014 and Conte was at the helm of the Turin based side. According to reports in the European it is this relationship between Morata and Conte that has motivated the former to choose Chelsea over clubs like Manchester United and AC Milan.

