Chelsea take step towards Premier League title with win at Everton

Chelsea took a major step towards the Premier League title with an impressive 3-0 win over Everton.

By: Reuters | Updated: April 30, 2017 9:11 pm
Pedro Rodriguez scored an eye-catching long-range goal as Chelsea closed in on the title by beating Everton. (Source: Reuters)

Chelsea took a major step towards the Premier League title with an impressive 3-0 win over Everton at Goodison Park on Sunday. Dominic Calvert-Lewin struck the post for Everton in the second minute but Ronald Koeman’s side struggled to create real openings and Chelsea ran away with it in the second half.

Pedro broke the deadlock in spectacular fashion, making some space for himself and then beating Maarten Stekelenburg with a left-foot drive from 25 metres out that flew into the top corner.

Antonio Conte’s side doubled their advantage when Stekelenburg could only parry out a low, diagonal free kick from Eden Hazard and captain Gary Cahill pounced to fire home the loose ball.

Two Chelsea substitutes combined for the third goal, four minutes from the end, when Cesc Fabregas slipped the ball to Willian for a simple close-range conversion.

Chelsea now have a seven-point lead ahead of second-placed Tottenham’s North London derby against Arsenal later on Sunday.

