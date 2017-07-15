Chelsea sign midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko from Monaco

Chelsea said that the midfielder has signed a five-year contract and will be wearing the no. 14 shirt. (Source: Chelsea website) Chelsea said that the midfielder has signed a five-year contract and will be wearing the no. 14 shirt. (Source: Chelsea website)

Premier League champions Chelsea announced that the club has completed the signing of Tiemoue Bakayoko from Monaco. Chelsea did not disclose the fee for which the midfielder has been signed but British media reports suggest that the price in the region of 40 million pounds.

Chelsea said that the midfielder has signed a five-year contract and will be wearing the no. 14 shirt. He is Chelsea’s third signing of the summer after those of goalkeeper Willy Caballero from Manchester City and defender Antonio Rudiger from Roma.

Bakayoko shot to international reckoning for his performances with Monaco last season as the principality club stormed to a first French Ligue 1 title in 17 years. He was also an integral figure in Monaco’s run to the UEFA Champions League semi-final, scoring the winner against Manchester City in the Round of 16. He recently made his debut for France.

Chelsea remain in the market for a striker with Antonio Conte not preferring to work with Diego Costa for the next season. Bakayoko’s signing also puts a question mark over Nemanja Matic’s future. Matic was already reported to be unsettled at Stamford Bridge. Bakayoko is expected to be teaming up with Ngolo Kante in defensive midfield which means that Matic’s first team role may be curtailed.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd