Chelsea score late to stop West Ham United moving into Premier League top 4

Cesc Fabregas clashes with Emmanuel Emenike. (Source: Reuters) Cesc Fabregas clashes with Emmanuel Emenike. (Source: Reuters)

With its season all but over, Chelsea took some pleasure in stopping London rival West Ham from moving into the top four of the English Premier League in a 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

West Ham is fifth, one point behind Manchester City.

Knocked out of the FA Cup and the Champions League in the last week, Chelsea got its goals from Cesc Fabregas, including an 89th-minute penalty after Ruben Loftus-Cheek was judged to have been tripped by Michail Antonio. Replays suggested minimal contact at most and outside the area.

Andy Carroll made it 2-1 in the 61st, scoring one minute after coming off the bench, after Fabregas’ brilliant free kick canceled out Manuel Lanzini’s superb opener in the first half.

On the bright side of a dismal season, midtable Chelsea’s unbeaten league run was extended to 14 games _ 13 of those under interim boss Guus Hiddink _ as the defending champion licks its wounds after the FA Cup defeat at Everton and Champions League round-of-16 exit against Paris Saint-Germain.

Suspended Chelsea striker Diego Costa was replaced by Loic Remy, who made his first start since September.

The Hammers are bidding to play Europe’s elite at the Olympic Stadium next season and made a fine start against Chelsea, pressing their derby rivals into a mistake which led to the opening goal.

Gary Cahill was caught in no-man’s land when Diafra Sakho headed the ball on, John Obi Mikel slid in on Dimitri Payet but danger still lurked. The ball broke for Lanzini, who picked his spot.

Willian went close with a free kick before Chelsea equalized just before the interval when Fabregas curled in from 25 yards after Winston Reid fouled Oscar.

Chelsea was caught as it pressed forward for a winner. Carroll made a run behind Branislav Ivanovic and stayed onside as Cahill and fit-again John Terry appealed. Payet found him, and Carroll’s left-footed shot did the rest. He thought it was his second winner over Chelsea this season after his header at Upton Park in October.

But Chelsea continued to threaten and got the disputed penalty to grab a point right at the end.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App