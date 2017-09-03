Chelsea plan to sue Diego Costa for up to £50million: Reports

Diego Costa might be sued by Chelsea. (Source: Reuters) Diego Costa might be sued by Chelsea. (Source: Reuters)

If reports are to be believed, Premier League champions Chelsea are considering to sue Spain International Diego Costa for up to £50million if he does not return to the club.

According to a report on express.co.uk, the Blues will claim a contract breach which pays Costa, the club’s second highest earner, £185,000 a week. The contract has two more years before it ends. Even the 28-year, who was not named in Chelsea’s Champions League squad, has consulted lawyers.

The war of words has turned uglier with Costa reportedly deleting his official Instagram account recently. In July, Costa fuelled rumours of joining his former club after he was seen partying in Brazil wearing Atletico Madrid jersey. In the video, Costa was seen enjoying a drink and dancing while wearing the red and white striped shirt, giving a clear indication of his intention of leaving the Premier League champions Chelsea.

While Chelsea insist that he remains their contractual obligations, Costa said that it was all over when Antonio Conte had told him over a text that he was not in his plans for the coming season.

Costa has been training alone in Brazil for the past two months. He was also captured taking part in a street circus in his hometown of Lagarto few weeks back.

