Latest News

Chelsea not that far ahead, says Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp

Klopp said that the difference between Liverpool and Chelsea is not an accurate reflection of the difference in quality between the two sides.

By: Reuters | Published:May 12, 2017 4:54 pm
Jurgen Klopp, Jurgen Klopp news, Jurgen Klopp updates, Jurgen Klopp Liverpool, Liverpool Jurgen Klopp, sports news, sports, football news, football, Indian Express Arsenal are challenging for a top-four finish and lie four points behind Jurgen Klopp side Liverpool.

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp has said that the 14-point gap between his club and leaders Chelsea is not an accurate reflection of the difference in quality between the two Premier League sides.

While Chelsea can seal the title with a win at West Brom later on Friday, Liverpool are clinging to a spot in the top four. They are third, a point and a place above Manchester City, having played a game more.

Fifth-placed Arsenal are also challenging for a top-four finish and lie four points behind Liverpool, also with a game in hand.

“Everything is still in our hands,” Klopp told British media. “It shows a lot of things are not that bad even if not everything is how we wanted.

“All the teams have to play tough games and no one wins all of them. Now we have to win ours and it will be fine.”

The German said that with Liverpool having won 2-1 at Stamford Bridge and drawing 1-1 with Chelsea at Anfield in the league this season, there was very little to choose between the sides in terms of quality.

“You have to look at the games we played against Chelsea,” Klopp said. “We were not worse than 14 points that is for sure but they are experienced, cold as ice and they get the points.

“They play very serious and finish when they have to finish.”

Liverpool travel to West Ham on Sunday before hosting already-relegated Middlesbrough in their final game of the season.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

  1. No Comments.

Best of Express

It is completely unfair to judge MS Dhoni over his recent scores 

IPL Fixtures

TODAY

52nd T20

08:00 PM (IST) May 12, 2017 .

Delhi Daredevils vs Rising Pune Supergiant

Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi

53rd T20

04:00 PM (IST) May 13, 2017 .

Gujarat Lions vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Green Park, Kanpur

54th T20

08:00 PM (IST) May 13, 2017 .

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians

Eden Gardens, Kolkata

55th T20

04:00 PM (IST) May 14, 2017 .

Rising Pune Supergiant vs Kings XI Punjab

Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

56th T20

08:00 PM (IST) May 14, 2017 .

Delhi Daredevils vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi