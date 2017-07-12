Latest News

Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek joins Crystal Palace on loan

By: Reuters | London | Published:July 12, 2017 7:00 pm
Chelsea, Ruben-loftus cheek, huddersfield town, Frank de boer, crystal palace, premier league, football news, sports news, indian express Ruben Loftus-Cheek is Chelsea’s new manager Frank de Boer’s first signing. (Source: Reuters)
Ruben Loftus-Cheek has joined Crystal Palace on a season-long loan deal from Chelsea to become new manager Frank de Boer’s first signing, the Eagles announced on Wednesday.

The 21-year-old midfielder has made 32 appearances for Chelsea but struggled for extended first-team exposure last season.

“Palace have a very strong team and I’d like to be a part of that this season,” said Loftus-Cheek.

“I live not too far away, I was born in Lewisham and Palace are a good club.”

Palace play their first game of the new season against Huddersfield Town on Aug. 12.

