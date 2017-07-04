Chelsea manager job would be incredible, says John Terry

John Terry officially joined Aston Villa on Monday. (Source: Aston Villa) John Terry officially joined Aston Villa on Monday. (Source: Aston Villa)

Former Chelsea captain John Terry, who joined Aston Villa on a one-year deal on Monday, said that a managerial job with the Blues once his career ends would be incredible but felt that one can’t become a manager of such a big club in their first job.

The 36-year-old defender, who has won four Premier League titles, five FA Cups, three League Cups, a Champions League and Europa League with the Blues, joined the Championship side as he did not want to face Chelsea in the Premier League.

“I’ve always wanted to be the very best and if that’s in management, then Chelsea’s the one,” Terry has been quoted by several newspapers as saying. “That would be incredible but I realise as well you can’t go in somewhere like Chelsea as your first job.”

Terry is looking forward to working with manager Steve Bruce and director of football Steve Round, with whom Terry has previously worked. “They played a huge part (in his signing). The dialogue I’ve had with them was key. I looked up to Steve Bruce as a player, and as a manager I’m looking to come in and learn from him,” he was quoted by BBC as saying.

“Steve Round was a very good coach with England and, although he’s got a different role now, he’s still got that football knowledge and knows how to deal with players professionally and personally.

Terry said that it meant a lot to him that they want him to play for their football club. “They’ve shown me a lot of respect, they want me at their football club and that meant a lot,” he added.

